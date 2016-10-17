Former Pio Danton Heinen aims to make Bruins roster

Fresh out of his sophomore year at DU, former winger Danton Heinen (Langley, British Columbia) is exceeding expectations with the Boston Bruins. Entering the NHL after forgoing two years of collegiate eligibility is a major leap, yet Heinen is producing similar results against professional skaters as he did in Magness Arena.

Heinen’s performances secured him a spot with the Bruins following the first round of roster cuts on Oct. 2. With the absence of Bruins’ forward Frank Vatrano, who is suffering a foot injury, Heinen is a viable candidate for a roster spot.

Heinen has scored three goals in five exhibition games for the Bruins. Just 21 years old, the Langley, B.C. native has proven that he can light the lamp at the next level of play. Two of Heinen’s three goals were game-tying goals against the Detroit Red Wings and the Philadelphia Flyers.

After finishing in fourth place in the Atlantic Division last season, the Bruins sought after young talent, namely Hobey Baker Award winner and Harvard University graduate Jimmy Vesey. Vesey ended up signing with the New York Rangers after opting out of signing with the Nashville Predators in the spring of 2016.

Heinen was the leading scorer in both his freshman and sophomore seasons at DU. He amassed 45 points (16 G, 29 A) as a sophomore and was a component of the dynamic Pacific Rim Line with linemates Trevor Moore (Thousand Oakes, California) and Dylan Gambrell (Bonney Lake, Washington). Heinen helped the Pioneers reach the Frozen Four for the first time since their last national title in 2005.

If Heinen doesn’t receive a spot on the Bruins’ roster, he will play with the Bruins AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins, to further develop his skills.

After a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, a 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets and a 1-0 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, regular season play for the Bruins commences on Thursday, Oct. 13. The Bruins travel to Columbus, Ohio to face the Blue Jackets.