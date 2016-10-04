Fall TV Preview

As the weather gets colder and October hits, there is a much stronger urge to stay at home all day, curled up, watching TV. Luckily, with so many new seasons and series hitting the screens, you will never be bored this fall. Here are just a couple of television premieres that you won’t want to miss.

NBC released the pilot episode of their new action-adventure show “Timeless” on Oct. 3. “Timeless” focuses on three people (Chad Rook, “The Flash,” Abigail Spencer, “Rectify” and Matt Lanter, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”) who travel through time attempting to salvage history as it actually happened.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s (“Sex and the City”) new comedy “Divorce” (Oct. 9) follows a couple going through a complex, drawn-out divorce. Thomas Haden Church (“Daddy’s Home”) stars as Parker’s husband. You can find it on HBO this month, as a total of eight episodes are released consecutively.

This show is no hidden gem; the world knows “The Walking Dead,” (Oct. 23) the zombie comic series brought to life. The highly anticipated season seven premiere is quickly approaching, following a major cliffhanger at the end of season six. Die-hard fans will want to be sure to catch this, and for those of you who haven’t seen it yet, you have a couple of weeks to catch up.

Netflix continues its original series marathon with “The Crown,” an American-British drama that chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II, starting in 1947 and leading up to the present. Claire Foy (“Wolf Hall”) stars as the Queen and Matt Smith (“Doctor Who”) as Prince Philip, among others.

The first “The Librarian” film came out back in 2004, but after two more films and the start of a TV show in 2014, the series is still alive and well. This show follows four librarians who solve mysteries, recover artifacts and fight supernatural threats. “The Librarians” TV show stars Rebecca Romijn (“The Punisher”), Christian Kane (“Leverage”), Lindy Booth (“Cry Wolf”) and John Kim (“Neighbours”). Season three will premiere on TNT (Nov. 20).