Extreme makeover: dorm edition

It’s that time of year again. Sweaters, boots, flannels and socks are making their appearance. Tea is being made, people are bundling up, leaves are turning and falling and Halloween is right around the corner. October through December are arguably the best months of the year, as fall and the holidays mean time spent with family, celebrations and cute decorations.

Since we have over four more weeks until break, we might as well get our modest 12 by 13 foot dorms looking as festive as possible. Bonus perk: you can keep procrastinating on your Halloween costume.

The very first thing to start with are mini pumpkins, my personal favorite. These are a fall decoration staple because they last a long time and are super accessible—try to walk into a grocery store without seeing crates full of them. Safeway is a short walk from campus and has pumpkins and gourds of all shapes, sizes and colors starting at 70 cents.

This next idea is super easy and free. Now you might not all want to partake, but everyone loves leaves—especially beautiful red and yellow ones found in the fall. So rather than going out to buy decorations, go outside, take a little stroll and try to spot the prettiest fall trees on campus. Grab a few leaves off the ground and decorate your dorm with them. Although you can do this in different ways, I keep it simple by just taping them to my brick walls.

Now this might be ambitious, but some people out there are die-hard Halloween fans. If you’re a freshman, you may have spent your entire life doing Halloween at home and decorating your entire house however you wanted. Transitioning to college, you can most definitely still decorate your living space, even though it might be tiny. One simple idea is to decorate your door. Break out those fake spiderwebs and spiders and sprawl them over your entire door. Not only is it fun and super festive, it will remind you of the good old days of trick-or-treating and going door-to-door in your childhood neighborhood.

For those of you that like to get crafty, here is a super cute DIY—whether you want to decorate dorm walls or the hallway, there’s a Halloween garland that is really simple to make and adds a lot of festive color. All you have to do is cut triangles out of construction paper in green, black, orange and brown. Feel free to cut as many as you want, as there’s a lot of creative freedom with this one. Now you can draw on them or add paper pieces to make faces of Frankenstein, a cat, a pumpkin or an owl. Finally, use clothespins to attach your art to some string and hang it up.

Whichever way you choose to decorate your dorm and whether you are more excited for fall or for Halloween, there are tons of ways to make your dorm room feel homier during the fun, festive season.