DU ranked No. 90 by the Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal recently ranked DU the number one university in Colorado. DU ranked superior than other Colorado institutions including Colorado College, Colorado School of Mines, and the University of Colorado-Boulder.

DU took the overall Wall Street Journal ranking of No. 90 in the nation.

The Wall Street Journal created its ranking based on the results of scores in the following categories: outcomes, resources, engagement, and environment. Three separate survey questions were used to gage these results.

Based on a scale of one to ten, the survey accounted for alumni perspectives regarding the university. The questions entailed whether alumni thought they made the right choice, whether the university was worth the cost and how well the university prepared its students to pursue individual careers following graduation.

Each university was analyzed by the amount of money spent on individual students, the faculty-student ratio and the research papers produced per number of faculty. DU’s liberal arts based curriculum means a smaller student-faculty ratio, only 11 to one, and DU prides itself with a well researched team of faculty members. These aspects helped DU rank so highly.

On the subject of engagement, one of the factors the Wall Street Journal considered is the number of accredited programs at the university. One of the most accredited at DU is the Cherrington Global Scholars study abroad program, which consistently ranks as one of the best in the nation. Additionally, the Daniels College of Business was ranked by Businessweek insert hyperlink to this source as No. 4 for ethics in the nation and No. 56 overall for business schools.

The proportion of international students was one of the factors regarded for the environment of the school, and in DU’s environment, international students make up an average of 11 percent of the student population. Student inclusion was also a component of the “environment”. DU prides itself in its inclusive campus, implementing the Inclusive Excellence program to use as a framework for its actions and policies as a university.

Over the years, DU has continued to show its prowess as a leading university in the nation and as a resource in the state of Colorado.