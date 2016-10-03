DU Hockey tops Mount Royal 4-1

In a preseason game on Oct. 1, the No. 4 ranked DU hockey team downed Mount Royal University by a score of 4-1. The Cougars visited Magness Arena after traveling from their home in Calgary, Alberta.

Mount Royal was called for a five-minute major penalty only 35 seconds into the game when Connor Rankin boarded Pioneers junior defenseman Adam Plant (Penticton, British Columbia). DU was able to capitalize on the opportunity when dynamo sophomore center Dylan Gambrell (Bonney Lake, Wash.) snapped a wrist shot home at 4:49 of the first period.

Goaltender Tanner Jaillet (Red Deer, Alberta) started the game, only allowing one goal in 40 minutes of action on 13 shots. The lone goal that Jaillet surrendered tied the game at 1-1 about seven minutes into the second period.

Denver responded quickly, however, receiving a powerplay goal from senior Matt Marcinew (Calgary, Alberta) less than one minute later. Finding himself all alone in front of the net, he patiently waited for the Mount Royal goalie to slide out of position before emphatically wristing the puck top shelf.

Heading into the third period with a one goal lead, the Pioneers were quick to add to their advantage thanks to contributions from the fourth line.

Freshman forward Tyson McLellan (San Jose, Calif.) gathered the puck on the left-side boards with a defenseman closing in. He niftily backhanded a pass to a streaking Logan O’Connor (Calgary, Alberta) in the slot, who dangled the goalie forehand-backhand to score only 40 seconds into the period.

After receiving a pass from Chicago Blackhawks prospect Blake Hillman (Elk River, Minn.), Gambrell sped into the offensive zone along the left wing. He put on the breaks in the corner before changing directions, circling back to the slot and firing a wrister five-hole to increase Denver’s lead to 4-1 at 5:16 in the third period. Senior defenseman and captain Will Butcher (Sun Prairie, Wis.) recorded his second assist of the night on the tally.

Senior goalie Evan Cowley (Evergreen, Colo.) played the last 20 minutes of the game, not allowing a single goal on eight shots.

Denver outshot Mount Royal 33-21 en route to their 4-1 victory. The Pioneers had strong special teams, going 2-for-3 on the powerplay and 6-for-6 on penalty kills.

DU will begin their regular season on Friday, Oct. 7 against the Ohio State Buckeyes during day one of the 2016 College Hockey, Inc. Ice Break Tournament.