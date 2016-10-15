Avalanche sign ex-Pios Wiercioch, Colborne

Two former Pioneers, defenseman Patrick Wiercioch and forward Joe Colborne, were signed by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2016 offseason. The two skaters played at DU for two seasons, from 2008-2010. Both 26 years old, they arrive in Denver with careers trending in opposite directions.

Wiercioch was drafted in the second round (No. 42 overall) in 2008 by the Ottawa Senators. In his two seasons at Denver, he posted 35 and 27 point seasons en route to being named to the All-Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) team in both years.

A lanky, 6 foot 5 defenseman, Wiercioch made his rookie debut with the Senators in 2010, but he played the majority of the next two seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL). Wiercioch broke through in 2012, notching 19 points in 42 games for the Senators. He battled injuries for the next three seasons, playing in 53, 56 and 52 games, respectively, before being released to free agency this past offseason.

Likely battling for a bottom pairing role with Colorado, Wiercioch will need to impress the organization to earn another contract. Currently, he has signed a modest, one year, $800,000 contract.

Colborne returns to the Mile High City on a much higher note, having tallied a career-high 19 goals last season with the Calgary Flames. He was signed to a two year, $5 million contract.

Selected by the Boston Bruins in the first round (No. 16) in 2008, Colborne owned 31 and 41 point seasons during his time at DU. Also forgoing his final two years of college eligibility, he signed with the Bruins in 2010 and began playing with their affiliate in the AHL.

After only one year in the organization, Colborne was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ organization in 2011. Unable to secure a regular NHL spot, he spent the majority of the next two seasons in the AHL before being traded to the Calgary Flames in 2013.

A versatile forward capable of playing both center and wing, Colborne slotted into the Flames’ starting lineup nicely and posted seasons of 28, 28 and 44 points, respectively. Unable to agree to terms with Calgary, he entered free agency and signed with Colorado.

“You certainly don’t have to sell me on the city. I know how great Denver is as a city. The big thing for me was where I would fit in with the team,” Colborne told the Denver Post. “Just talking to Joe [Sakic] and hearing his passion and where he saw my role on the team is what really sold me on it.”

Already boasting two productive years of Denver hockey under their belts, Wiercioch and Colborne will look to make their mark with a different logo on their chest in the same familiar city. The Colorado Avalanche will kick-off their regular season on Oct. 15 against the Dallas Stars.