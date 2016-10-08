Election column: A look inside Trump’s behavior

On Monday, Sept. 26, the 2016 presidential debate broke the record for the most watched debate in U.S. history, according to information provided by Nielsen data. We watched Hillary Clinton get interrupted 51 times, Donald Trump swear on Hannity that he didn’t support the Iraq War and Lester Holt most certainly leave with a migraine. Regardless of all the drama, the polls make it clear: Clinton won the first round.

Trump, on the other hand, has made up his own results, much like he made up his own facts during the debate (we’ve all seen the tweet about how climate change was a concept made up by the Chinese government). He claims he won the debate using unscientific polls online, in which internet users placed their votes. Not only are these polls unscientific, they often aren’t accurate. Voters can vote as many times as they would like, and the polls can easily be rigged by internet bots. In short, there’s no way the internet polls Trump used as proof of his “win” could accurately take into account the 81 million viewers who watched the debate.

Not only did Trump try to make it seem as if he had actually won the debate, he also threw a fit about the moderator. He claimed Holt had asked “unfair questions,” and even questioned whether someone may have messed with his microphone.

Trump’s temper tantrum continued when he started to make sexist remarks about Clinton. He repeated the remark he made about Clinton not having enough “stamina” to be president. He then continued his sexist rampage by saying he was right to criticize the former Miss Universe, Alicia Machado, for her weight gain. He told Fox News, “…she was the winner, and she gained a massive amount of weight, and it was a real problem. We had a real problem.”

Trump has proven to be a sore loser when he doesn’t get what he wants. What will that bad attitude look like if he were to gain presidency? I can’t imagine someone who lashes out in sexist attacks when he’s not doing as well as his female candidate to take it well when not getting what he wants in a position of power.

As a president, one must be calm and restrained, especially when dealing with foreign policy. So far, we haven’t seen these traits from the Republican nominee. Trump’s sore loss after the first presidential debate is just one of the many times he has exemplified that he is not fit to be the President of the United States.