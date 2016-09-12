What’s new around DU?

DU announced on Aug. 25 the introduction of new dining options and housing renovations scheduled to debut on campus this fall.

The newly established Daniel Felix Ritchie School of Engineering and Computer Science will house the World of Wings (WOW), projected to open on Oct. 3. The new eatery’s menu features a variety of American-style foods, including wings, burgers, wraps and salads.

There is also good news for coffee lovers on campus, as Starbucks Coffee will replace Jazzman’s Cafe in the lower level of the William T. Driscoll Center (Driscoll Bridge). Employees originally employed at Jazzman’s Cafe will transition to Starbucks, as well.

Juniors and seniors will now have additional housing options, as the university recently converted the Lynn Marie Apartments from a mixed housing option for students and the public to housing reserved for undergraduate upperclassmen. The building, located at 1995 S. University Blvd, will provide housing for 20 students. The building is structured similarly to the former student housing option, the Cavalier Apartments, which is in the process of being completley demolished.

Renovations were implemented in University Place, Centennial Towers, Centennial Halls and Nelson Hall. Upgrades in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act were completed in University Place and Centennial Towers. A study room within Centennial Towers was converted into a meditation and prayer room for a variety of faiths, available for all students, faculty and staff. Waste stack pipes were replaced in Centennial Towers along with study chairs in Nelson Hall.

