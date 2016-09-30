Pio Bio: Blake Elder

This week, the Clarion sat down with men’s soccer player Blake Elder.

Q: Where are you from?

A: Fort Worth, Texas.

Q: How old were you when you began playing soccer?

A: When I was three. I basically picked it up because my older brother was doing it.

Q: How has the transition been from playing collegiately at the United States Air Force Academy to transferring and now playing for DU?

A: It was a little rough at the beginning, but after that first quarter, it really wasn’t that bad. Taking a year off wasn’t bad, it helped me get to know who I was and develop myself as a soccer player.

Q: What is it like to play for a program that is making a name for itself at the national level?

A: Now being on a team like this, there’s something to play for. Everyday there’s an actual goal to play for a National Championship. The guys that are around you, they’ll put every bit of their energy, blood, sweat and tears into winning the next game and accomplishing that next goal. It’s definitely different.

Q: Describe what it is like to play for head coach Jamie Franks.

A: Coming here, [Jamie] Franks knew exactly what he wanted out of the team. He’s very self-motivated and driven to accomplish the goals. We all feed off of that.

Q: What are your aspirations for the future, both individually and for the program?

A: When I transferred here, I talked to Jamie [Franks] and told him I wanted to make this a career. Then, I redshirted and took that year off. I thought maybe it’s not going to happen and [soccer]won’t become a profession. Now, switching back to playing and being undefeated again, I think we have a real good chance at a National Championship. I feel like I want to make this a career again and I feel like I can with this program. If anyone is going to stand out and show they have what it takes to play at the next level, this is the team to do it with. This team is able to accomplish anything we set our minds to. We already have, and I don’t think there is anything that can stop us.