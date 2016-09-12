Cheap eats near campus

Living on campus, there are a variety of restaurants that surround DU. The best part is that they are all located within walking distance from campus, along with being affordable for college students. Here’s a few of this Pio’s favorites.

Illegal Pete’s

I had the misfortune of not testing this place out until spring break of my freshman year, and I fell in love instantly, wishing I had been eating here the entire year. Located on Evans Ave, it is easily accessible for all students. Illegal Pete’s is a Mexican restaurant much like Chipotle. Customers wait in line and once they are at the counter, they can specify exactly what they wait on their quesadilla, taco, burrito, etc. Chipotle (the original one) is a few blocks further on Evans, but something about the hip and laid back vibes at Pete’s tends to draw more of a crowd.

You can get typically get a decent sized meal here for about $8-13, if you choose to get a standard meal with a drink. Not that hungry when your friends are going? Go along for the ride and enjoy an order of chips and queso for just $2.49. Some good memories can be made during a Pete’s run for chips and guac at 1 a.m., since they are open until 2:30 a.m. three days a week.

Noodles & Company

Noodles is a popular chain that is almost directly across the street from Pete’s. It is always a safe bet for yummy and cheap food. The first few weeks of school it is packed with other DU students, since many freshmen receive coupons for Noodles during freshman Orientation Week.

A bowl of noodles with a drink is more often than not about $10 or less. They have plenty of seating for large groups, and it isn’t too terribly loud, so conversation is doable. There are plenty of options to choose from without getting too sick of it. If the dining hall is a bust, take the quick walk to Noodles for a safe bet of pasta.

Snarf’s Sandwiches

Snarf’s is a local sandwich place located right next door to Noodles. It has a retro college feel to the place, with its neon signs and booths. What makes Snarf’s so interesting is that they toast all their sandwiches.

If you’re looking for something really simple and cheap, Snarf’s kid’s menu features PB and J sandwiches for under $5. They also have brownies by the register that are a tasty snack for later. Craving a more traditional sandwich? Check out Jimmy John’s off of University Blvd. They are open until about 3 a.m. and deliver, which is a saving grace for the midnight snackers. An eight inch sandwich, drink and cookie is always a good steal.