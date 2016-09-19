Hundreds of DU students turned out to the hockey ticket camp out Friday, Sept. 16, in anticipation of receiving free or highly discounted season tickets for the upcoming season. As one of the most prestigious hockey schools in the nation, DU boasts high expectations for its on-ice program.

After advancing to the Frozen Four last season, the team is looking to progress even further in 2016-17, aiming to secure its eighth National Championship in school history. While DU lost some major firepower from its forward corps, it retains several defensemen, two goalies and adds a stellar group of incoming freshmen.

Top wingers Danton Heinen (Langley, British Columbia) and Trevor Moore (Thousand Oaks, California) both turned pro after last season concluded, leaving center Dylan Gambrell (Bonney Lake, Washington) searching for two new running mates. Skilled forwards including sophomore Troy Terry (Denver, Colorado), sophomore Jarid Lukosevicius (Squamish, British Columbia) and senior Matt Marcinew (Calgary, Alberta) will likely vie for playing time in the top six.

Role players such as sophomore Colin Staub (Colorado Springs, Colorado), senior Evan Janssen (Green Bay, Wisconsin), sophomore Logan O’Connor (Calgary, Alberta) and senior Emil Romig (Vienna, Austria) will also be given ample opportunities for more prominent spots in the lineup.

Freshman forward Henrik Borgstrom (Helsinki, Finland) was selected 23rd overall by the Florida Panthers in the NHL draft over the summer. Coming over from Finland, he will be counted on more and more as the season progresses to fill a scoring role.

Other freshmen forwards Liam Finlay (Kelowna, British Columbia), Justin Cole (Bryn Athyn, Pennsylvania) and Kevin Conley (Wasau, Wisconsin) should also see plenty of game action as first year players.

Five of the team’s six defensemen are returning, giving DU a solid foundation on the back end. Senior Will Butcher (Sun Prairie, Wisconsin) had 32 points in 39 games last season and will play on both the penalty kill and powerplay again in 2016-17.

DU will be backstopped by the same goaltender tandem as last season, relying on junior Tanner Jaillet (Red Deer, Alberta) and senior Evan Cowley (Evergreen, Colorado) to keep pucks out of the net. Jaillet was predominantly the starter last season, posting a 17-5-5 record with a .922 save percentage.

While last season’s team relied on a fast-paced, electrifying offense, the 2016-17 squad may see its strength come from its own zone. With an experienced defensive corps and two tenured goalies, DU hockey is poised to bounce back in a big way after advancing all the way to the Frozen Four last year.