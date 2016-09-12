Fun facts for active Pios

Sports on the DU campus thrive at the varsity, club and even intramural levels. In a naturally active city like Denver, there’s plenty of opportunities to both watch and participate in sports near campus. Here’s a list of 10 tips to get the most out of your DU sporting experience.

1. The hockey program has a great shot at their 8th National Championship

After advancing to the Frozen Four last season, the DU hockey team will be looking to bring home another national title. The season kicks off against DU’s most anticipated opponent, Boston University, on October 14 at DU’s own Magness Arena.

2. Head to the Ritchie Center for your personal workouts

The Ritchie Center is home to DU’s gym (Coors Fitness Center), which is a great place to relieve your academic stress. Access is free for all students and you can check their website for daily activities like yoga and open swimming lanes.

3. Lacrosse returns hopeful for the future

The men’s lacrosse team was ranked as the No. 1 program in the nation for a majority of last season before being knocked out in the early rounds of the playoff tournament. Despite winning the National Championship in 2015, the program has unfinished business after last year’s early exit. Senior attack player Connor Cannizzaro returns to lead a lethal Denver squad.

4. Enjoy the sunshine at Wash Park

If you’re seeking an outdoor exercise experience, look no further than down the road. Wash Park features a 2.35 mile track perimeter, along with multiple fields and some beautiful bodies of water in its center. Whether you want to go for a run, play some volleyball or just want to study in the sun, it’s a great spot only one mile northwest of campus.

5. Intramurals are a great way to meet new people

You can still keep your high school sports skills sharp without having the time commitment of a D-1 athlete. Intramural sports include volleyball, flag football, basketball, soccer, broomball and tennis, giving students a nice range of opportunities to stay active during the weekday nights.

6. Club sports offer serious games for time-strapped students

With 31 club sports, DU gives students ample opportunity to try out on a team that respects the demands of the college lifestyle. Although many teams practice weekly in season, club sports offer an outstanding balance between having a social experience, serious physical play and understanding time constraints. The university has a history of successful club teams, including the national championship-winning women’s lacrosse team last season.

7. Tailgates are an absolute blast

Hosted in front of Magness Arena, DU tailgates are community-oriented, rowdy events that allow students to transparently show off their Pioneer pride. Usually held in the mornings, the energy feeds directly into the game of the day in the afternoon.

8. Men’s basketball receives big boost

Have you heard of Colorado basketball legend Chauncy “Mr. Big Shot” Billups? He was a star at the University of Colorado-Boulder before winning an NBA Championship with the Detroit Pistons and eventually played his final years with the Denver Nuggets. DU hired his brother, Rodney Billups, who has compiled a solid basketball resume of his own, including time spent as a player at DU and as an assistant coach at CU Boulder for the last six seasons. As the team’s new head coach, he brings a fresh and exciting brand of ball to the Pioneers.

9. Free fitness classes to fit your schedule

Jumping into a fitness class with a friend can be a great way to keep your body and mind in unison during a hectic college career. Cycling, yoga, pilates, cardio and dance classes occur daily and provide coordinated, instructor-led classes for students.

10. Local bike loops for adventerous cyclists

If you’re fortunate enough to already have a bike on campus, you can take it down the road to the South Platte River Trail. It’s a great trail to explore Denver on, winding right around the downtown area for a total of 17.8 miles.