Five things to love about DU

Whether you’ve just started school at DU or are returning for another year, everyone has a reason for coming to the university—whether it be academics, study abroad or even skiing. There are many things to love about DU, but here are the top ten.

1. Location

Denver was ranked No. 1 in U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Places to Live” rankings, and not unjustifiably. Denver is a cultural hub; it’s a city where you can explore art museums, watch plays in the theatre district and go clubbing all in one day. There’s something for everyone and something is always happening. DU is located right near the light rail station, so downtown Denver is only one train ride away. In addition to the awesome city life that Denver offers, DU is also just a short drive away from the mountains—therefore, not only do students always have a sweet view, they also have easy access to opportunities like hiking at Red Rocks or skiing at Breckenridge.

2. Surrounding restaurants

DU is right in the middle of a college-centric area, so students never have to worry about how to fix their late night munchies. The university is right by the world’s first Chipotle (on Evans), for the Tex-Mex lovers. Fat Shack (on University) is a popular place for students to pig out on food such as deep fried Oreos and Twinkies, burgers topped with mac and cheese, wings and “Fat Sandwiches” topped with mozzarella cheese sticks, onion rings and more.

3. Awesome library

Every college student needs a good place to study, and DU has just that in the Anderson Academic Commons (AAC). In fact, DU took number 18 in the Princeton Review’s “Best College Library” countdown. The library even has its own cafe (Front Porch Café), so students have easy access to caffeine to help them stay aware and awake while studying. There are also various centers in the AAC that help students with their homework. The Math Center, Language Center and Science and Engineering Center are helpful resources for all students. The Technology Center is also conveniently located here to help students with any issues they have with their computers or other devices.

4. Amazing study abroad program

Ranking number eight in the Princeton Review’s “Most Popular Study Abroad Program” list, DU is well known for its comprehensive study abroad program. Not only are there a great number of programs partnered with DU to choose from, but the Cherrington Global Scholarship makes the trip affordable as well. The scholarship is available to all junior or senior students who have a 3.0 GPA or higher. It waives the study abroad application fee, gives students a stipend to use for transportation to and from the host city and reimburses students for visa application fees, resident permits, permits to study and other fees. There is essentially no other fee to study abroad other than a student’s normal tuition amount, city transportation, books and optional excursions. DU “strongly invests in study abroad because we [DU] believe that as many students as possible should have the opportunity to discover how education really comes to life in an international context,” according to the Office of International Education’s website.

5. The quarter system

The quarter system may have its downfalls, such as more stress and course work in a shorter amount of time than in a semester, but it also has it’s perks. The quarter system allows students to take more classes they are interested in, as well as double major or minor if they would like. For some students, the system has allowed them to graduate early because of the increased amount of credits they were allowed to take. It also gives students a much needed month and a half winter break to relax and spend time with friends and family. While the increased amount of work may be difficult to deal with, DU’s professors are always great at helping student thrive in their classes.