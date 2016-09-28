Located in Denver’s Golden Triangle neighborhood, Cuba Cuba Cafe & Bar is a shining example of colorful, unique and exciting dining in the heart of the city. The restaurant is a beacon of homeyness and chic eating among the towering residential buildings that loom over the spot and the nearby bustling civic center of Denver.

Spanning across two adjoined bright baby blue Victorian houses, Cuba Cuba radiates a soothing aura of warmth and tropical-esque comfort.

The space’s atmosphere seems to be lifted straight from a Havana beachside shack. The covered patio has a beautiful mix of modern and homey aesthetics with a dash of beach-like corrugated roofing, barn wood lining, exposed beams and lovely industrial hanging lighting.

Located off of the main patio dining room, a small breakfast-like nook was the setting for my visit to Cuba Cuba. The open air space was a little cramped, but incredibly aesthetically pleasing. The nook had a great view of the downtown skyline and a sunroof-esque opening to the sky itself.

Nothing quite matches the warm, breezy nature of a late summer Friday night like Cuban food. The mixture of Spanish and Caribbean influences results in a cuisine of light, yet filling dishes that dance around spice and citrusy sweetness. Because of this, Cuba Cuba has become something of a town favorite and hotspot, a perfect companion to summer with its authentic cuisine and al-fresco dining. It is that authentic Cuban cuisine that truly shines at Cuba Cuba.

The menu is stacked with fulfilling options for those wanting a taste bud journey to the Caribbean island. For starters, you have empanadas such as the Ropa Vieja (shredded flank steak and creole sauce, $3 each), Shrimp Ceviche ($12) and Mariquitas Cubana, which is Cuba Cuba’s magnum opus, Plantain chips, house mojo and guacamole ($8.50). For entrees, you have options ranging from the Churrasco con Chimichurri (Skirt steak with garlic, parsley chimichurri, mojo fries and citrus slaw, $23) to Camarones al coco, which is pan seared shrimp with garlic, ginger, coconut, peppers and a potato mash ($24).

Maybe Cuba Cuba’s biggest draw, however, are its three takes on the classic Cubano sandwich. First is the Sandwich Cubano, the classic roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on pressed Cuban bread ($13). Second is the Pan con Bistec: seared NY strip steak, onions, lettuce, tomato and julienne peppers all on pressed Cuban bread ($15). The third and final sandwich option is the Pan con Lechon, a mix of roasted pork, sauteed onions and garlic aioli on toasted Cuban bread ($13). Cuba Cuba has a massive drink menu, with a myriad collection of rums (approximately 59 different types) and a mix of classic cocktails and mojitos, with the option of mojito pitchers ($33).

The coffee options at Cuba Cuba include classic Cuban espresso, such as the Cortadito (evaporated milk, sugar and espresso, $3).

This reviewer had a Pan con Lechon sandwich. The sandwich was large and sufficient for the price and was undoubtedly a delicious experience, especially with the included sweet barbecue sauce. The included side of mojo fries was a great addition to the sandwich, and they were a trip to garlic heaven. Most of the dining party got a variation of the Cubano sandwich, with the Pan con Lechon and the Pan con Bistec (steak sandwich) emerging as favorites.

One friend went above and beyond, ordering the full Churrasco con Chimichurri Steak. The steak came with a heaping of mojo fries and was, according to him, “one really f****** good steak.”

Cuba Cuba is great overall, but there are some cons: the cost is quite high, and while the food is very good and maybe deserving of the price, there are options that match Cuba’s sandwiches for much cheaper. Secondly, the service was rather slow. However, it did seem that the waitress was covering more of the restaurant than she usually did, so I’ll give her the benefit of the doubt.

The seating, especially the small breakfast nook, would be a great location for a party of five or so, but eight people were cramped. Lastly, the side salad was disappointing: a heap of lettuce without any other toppings or additions.

The pros of Cuba Cuba greatly outweigh the cons though, and I would highly suggest the cafe and especially the mojito happy hours, which balance the high price of the establishment a bit.