China, jazz, politics: A preview of the Newman Center’s fall schedule

Offering far more than just pretty architecture on the edge of campus, DU’s very own Newman Center for the Performing Arts will be hosting numerous intriguing music events this quarter. National guest artists, as well as students from the Lamont School of Music, will be putting on a slew of concerts, providing students with excellent opportunities to kick off their year with some auditory excitement right here on campus. Here’s a quick preview of what’s to come:

The 2016-17 season of “Newman Center Presents,” a DU performance series promoting “an eclectic, innovative and entertaining mix of emerging artists and seasoned performers,” offers its first musical act, “Capitol Steps,” on Thursday, Oct. 6. This satirical comedy/vocal group brings a lively and topical act that is guaranteed to make you laugh and sing away all of the election year woes.

The renowned, Grammy-nominated Los Angeles Guitar Quartet will perform on Thursday, Oct. 20. For any Pioneers interested in hearing everyone’s favorite instrument in a new way, these talented classical guitarists will be putting on a diverse program ranging from “Bluegrass to Bach,” along with the world premiere of a piece written by another guitar virtuoso, jazzman Pat Metheny. And for those staying in Denver during winter break, be sure to stay tuned for two particularly notable shows: acclaimed jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant will be serenading the center with her remarkable pipes on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, the foremost classical chamber group in the nation, will provide a unique look into musical history with all of Bach’s “Brandenburg Concertos” on Monday, Dec. 12.

Not to be overshadowed, the Lamont School of Music will provide a host of noteworthy student-performed concerts at the Center in the upcoming weeks. The Lamont Symphony Orchestra’s first performance of the year, “Ode To Nature,” is scheduled for Monday Oct. 10 and Tuesday Oct. 11. This event is a world premiere of a “first-of-its-kind dance oratorio” by Chinese composer Jiaojiao Zhou. Featuring elaborate choreography, a costumed orchestra, Chinese instruments and multinational instrumental and vocal soloists, it’s set to be a unique and riveting artistic spectacle.

Other student ensemble performances include the modern-focused Nebula New Music Ensemble on Saturday, Oct. 15 and a varied program from the Lamont Wind Ensemble on Monday, Oct. 17.

Exciting Live from Lamont concerts are also regularly offered from the school’s jazz department, kicking off the fall quarter with a student showcase on Friday, Oct. 21 and a faculty performance, featuring guest guitarist Sebastian Noelle, on the following Friday, Oct. 28.

All shows mentioned are at 7:30 p.m. in the Newman Center. Student tickets for the Newman Center Presents series start at $23-26, “Ode to Nature” tickets are $15 and all other Lamont School of Music events are free, with complimentary parking one hour before in the Newman Center parking garage. More information can be found on the Newman Center website, as well as the DU website.