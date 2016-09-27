Accountants, aliens and wizards: Fall film preview

The autumn months are always big for film, and this year is no exception. Here are just a few of the can’t-miss-new-films that already have or will hit screens this fall.

Looking to replicate the success of edgy thriller adaptation “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “The Girl on the Train” (Oct.7) stars Emily Blunt (“Sicario”) as an alcholic divorcee who becomes entangled in a missing persons case that threatens to destroy her life. After her dynamite performance in “Sicario” last year, Blunt is coming into her own as a powerhouse actress and will likely deliever a performance that will alone be worth the price of admission.

Starring Ben Affleck as a genuis CPA who moonlights as a dangerous accountant for criminals, “The Accountant” (Oct. 14) is a dark thriller that offers not only an interesting premise but an impressive cast as well. With Anna Kendrick (“Up in the Air”), J.K. Simmons (“Whiplash”) and Jon Bernthal (“Daredevil”) backing up Affleck, the film is sure to be a well-acted and intense trip.

A new take on an the alien invasion film, “Arrival” stars Amy Adams (“Big Eyes”) as a linguist who works to unravel the mystery of the aliens’ intentions. Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner (“Captain America: Civil War”) and Oscar winner Forest Whitaker (“The Butler”) also star. The movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September, where director Denis Villeneuve won the Future Film Festival Digital Award for this film. “Arrival” is already getting Oscar buzz and should prove to be an impressive film.

The long-awaited prequel to the Harry Potter saga, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (Nov. 18), will premiere to much buzz this fall. It’s a fantasy and action feature based off of J.K. Rowling’s spin-off book of the same name. “Fantastic Beasts” is Rowling’s screenplay debut and will also feature longtime Potter director David Yates and recent Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne (“The Danish Girl”). Redmayne plays Newt Scamander, a young British wizard who accidentally loses track of a pack of magical creatures.

Disney continues to seek animation success outside of its Pixar properties with “Moana” (Nov. 23), a fantasy musical comedy that tells the story of an Oceanic island princess named Moana (Auli’i Cravalho) and her journey with demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson, “Central Intelligence”) as they search for a mysterious island. The movie’s music was also co-written by “Hamilton” creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, so fans of the hit musical should be on board for a diverse and musically creative ride.