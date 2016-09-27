A look inside the class of 2020

On Sept. 6, DU welcomed its newest group of students: the class of 2020. Larger than last year’s batch of students, Pioneer Passage during Orientation Week introduced a whopping 1,400 new students to the DU campus.

Arriving from about 900 different high schools, the class of 2020 represents 48 of the 50 states across the country, including the following breakdown of regions:

– 34% from Colorado

– 18% from the Midwest

– 16% from the West, not Colorado

– 13% from the Northeast

– 7% from the Southwest

– 6% from the Southeast

– 6% international

Having students from various regions of the country and the world, DU gets to experience the beauty and excitement of these students and their cultures. From the Minnesotans who tough it out during freezing winters to the Southern Californians who maybe don’t even know what a snow day is, all sorts of different fashion styles and a variety of queso preferences grace our campus.

Most students entering college this year were born in 1998, making them sound considerably younger in comparison to seniors who were already four years old during the year they were born. After all, in 1998, John Elway was still the quarterback for the Broncos. So times have clearly changed.

The year 1998 also brought some fantastic movies to the television screen. Try imagining a world before movies like Mulan, You’ve Got Mail, A Bug’s Life, Saving Private Ryan, The Parent Trap and The Wedding Singer;” that’s just to name a few.

The world of technology has also drastically altered since the class of 2020 was born, particularly since the founding of Google, which occurred in 1998. That means that this year’s college freshmen have never lived in a world where Google did not exist. Think about that.

Google isn’t the only way technology has evolved since the class of 2020 was born. Apple released its first iMac that year, and its numbers were unseen before its time. Now, the company is releasing the iPhone 7. How times have changed.

The birth year for the class of 2020 brought a lot of awesome things to the world, but now let’s see what they can do.